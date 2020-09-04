Underdog Jaguars take down Golden Eagles, 32-21

Facing third-and-8 at USM’s 28-yard line, Trotter found Tolbert hunkered in a deep edge hole in the Golden Eagles,’ zone. The play would have been a first down regardless, but when Tolbert sidestepped one defender, broken an arm tackle to get to the sideline and then sped away for a 73-yard touchdown, it gave USA a 6-0 lead just 1 minute, 3 seconds into the game.