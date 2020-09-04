Suspect arrested, drugs and weapons seized in Hattiesburg shooting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man that was involved in the shooting on North 31st Avenue Thursday night has been charged, along with the seizing of drugs and weapons during the suspect’s arrest.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore said minutes after the shooting officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle a few blocks away from the scene.
Officers seized three handguns and about 3 pounds of marijuana when they stopped the suspect.
Raymond Gaines Jr., 21, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault and trafficking a controlled substance.
More charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.
