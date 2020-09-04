Richton School District to go virtual after positive COVID-19 tests

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Richton School District will be moving to virtual learning for two weeks after positive COVID-19 tests in the district.
Superintendent Clay Anglin said Thursday the Richton High School football team was quarantined after five players tested positive for the virus.
On Friday, a notice from Anglin was posted to the Richton School District Facebook page announcing that the district would not hold classes on campus for the next two weeks after COVID-19 cases affected both students and staff.
Anglin told WDAM Friday there were about 12 cases on campus.
“We had an outbreak primarily on our football at one time, but we noticed that it had moved primarily through our ninth grade,” Anglin said. “We also had a case or two that started in elementary school from some siblings to some kids that tested positive.”
Beginning Sept. 8, lessons will be conducted through a virtual platform or learning packets. Teachers will be at school available for any support.
Students able to use the online virtual learning should continue checking Google Classroom for lessons and assignments. The work will be checked and monitored by teachers.
For students that can’t use the online option, paper packets can be picked up in the auditorium beginning Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Assignments will be graded.
Grab and go meals, both breakfast and lunch, will be provided outside the cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The lunches will be provided at no cost to students 18 years and younger.
“We’re trying to keep everybody safe as we can,” Anglin said. “I hope the community understands that this is not just a school decision. It’s what we think is best for our community as well.“
According to the district, many teachers have underlying health problems, which also contributed to the decision.
Classes will resume on campus Sept. 21.
The district hopes to find better ways of combating the virus for the future.
“I have to be honest, I really don’t know what we could do any better than what we’re doing right now to keep a clean facility,” Anglin said. “We are pretty confident that the virus we’ve acquired here did not come from the school. We will evaluate what we’ve done in the past. Hopefully, we can build on it and become better at it.”
