Nice weather set for 2020 high school football kickoff

We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Today will be mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s. The high humidity will make our heat index feel like 100-103°. Temperatures will cool down into the 80s as we kick off high school football this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.
Skies will be partly cloudy this weekend. There will be a slight chance of a shower on Saturday and Sunday, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Labor Day is looking warm with a few stray shower possible. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Rain chances will go up by the middle of next week as a front swings through the area. Right now, Wednesday and Thursday look to have the best chance of rain. Temperatures will be cooler with highs only in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.