New mural being painted in downtown Hattiesburg

“When anybody goes through a health event, laughter can be impactful,” Oliver said. “Laughter escapes you. It’s tough to deal with some of those things, so as I started to bounce back from that, one of the things my wife and I wanted to do was to contribute this element of laughter to our community. In doing so, we started hosting an annual event called Laughs 4 Life, bringing in comedians to the Saenger Theater and downtown Hattiesburg. In the process, we have raised a little bit over $600,000 to support cancer research.”