Lamar Co. sets ’Right Way to Throw Away Day’ for October

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt homeowners will soon have a way to dispose of hazardous or unwanted items for free during the annual Right Way to Throw Away event.
“Homeowners really don’t have a way to dispose of dangerous chemicals and things that are environmentally dangerous,” said Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits. “We also don’t want them dumping it in their yard or harming the environment. It’s a proper way for us to take it and dispose of it through the proper means so that we protect the environment, ground water, vegetation and wildlife.”
The day is normally held in the spring, but was postponed this year because of COVID-19.
Waits says people can bring just about anything to be thrown away, as long as it’s not explosive or medical supplies.
“You can bring motor oil, appliances, televisions, household cleaners, basically anything that doesn’t blow up and doesn’t make it glow in the dark, bring it and we’ll dispose of it,” Waits said.
COVID-19 has led to safety changes. Workers will be in Personal Protection Equipment and drivers will have to remain inside their vehicles during the drop off.
“They can place it in the trunk of their car, not on the backseat, or in the back of a pickup truck or on a trailer,” Waits said. “We ask that they stay in their vehicle. Our employees will be wearing masks and if you interact with one of the employee’s we ask that you wear a mask for you protection during the coronavirus pandemic.”
The event will be held at the Lamar County Multipurpose Center and Bobby Chain Airport from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.
List of acceptable items include aerosols, ammonia, anti-freeze, appliances, automobile cleaner, batteries, break fluid, detergents, disinfectants, furniture polish, herbicides, insecticides, motor oils, oil filters, paint, pesticides, tires, computers, laptops, televisions, refrigerators, washers, dryers, etc.
