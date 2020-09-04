Home builders hope disabled veteran’s home can be finished by Christmas

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Homebuilders, volunteers and friends of disabled Forrest County veteran Jack Walker gathered Friday for an event to help support the completion of his new home near Camp Shelby.
They took part in “Notes of Love,” hosted by the volunteer group Armorbearers.
That organization, along with the group, Operation Finally Home, is building a new house for Walker, a disabled Iraq war veteran, who lost his previous home to a fire in April of 2018.
Friday’s event gave home builders, volunteers and family friends a chance to write messages on support beams and other portions of the home before insulation and drywall is added.
Many of the messages that were written thanked Walker for his military service, while others quoted Bible passages and wished him good luck in the future.
Volunteers hope to have Walker’s home completed by Christmas.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.