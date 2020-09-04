Eligible Mississippians can now apply for absentee ballots

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday is the first day Mississippians can apply to vote absentee. To vote absentee in Mississippi, people must meet one of a few requirements.
Those include voters over the age of 65, college students living on campus, military personnel overseas, voters with physical disabilities or voters required to be at work during election day poll hours.
The legislature also added two new reasons Mississippians can be eligible to vote absentee this year. Under the amendment, people under a physician’s ordered quarantine due to COVID-19 would be able to vote absentee as well as people caring for a dependent who is under quarantine.
But a Mississippi judge ruled this week that people with pre-existing health conditions would also be eligible to vote absentee. The state is appealing the ruling by a Hinds County judge to the Mississippi Supreme Court.
In Mississippi, you can vote absentee in person or by mail, but you have to go through the process with the circuit clerk.
Voters can absentee vote in person at their local Circuit Clerk’s office from Sept. 21st to Oct. 31, with offices closing at 5 p.m.
Mail-in absentee ballots must be sent in no later than election day, which is Nov. 3, and they must arrive at the clerk’s office within five days of election day to be counted.
While there is no deadline on when someone can apply to vote absentee or request an absentee mail-in ballot, Secretary of State Michael Watson says the sooner people get their vote in, the better.
“I encourage people, again we are going to see an increase in absentee voting, so I encourage people not to wait until the last minute,” Watson said. “Get out there and vote as soon as you can, make your voice heard.”
Watson adds that this year there are a lot of choices on the ballot, so he hopes Mississippians will take the time to vote.
“It’s a huge election year,” Watson said. “Not only do we have the presidential race, but we have a United States Senate race, Congressional races, we’ve got the state flag, we’ve got the way we choose our state elected officials, and we’ve got initiative 65 dealing with medical marijuana.”
For more voting resources, dates and contact information, you can visit the Secretary of State’s website. For contact information for each county’s Circuit Clerk’s office, click here.
