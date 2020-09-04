Children’s hospital expansion named for Kathy and Joe Sanderson

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Children’s of Mississippi announced Thursday its seven-story expansion would be named for Kathy and Joe Sanderson.
The Sandersons launched the donation campaign with a $10 million personal gift and are chairing the effort. The Campaign for Children’s of Mississippi, with a goal of raising $100 million, has raised a total of $83 million so far.
“There is no more fitting name for this children’s hospital expansion than the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine. “Without their leadership, generosity and care for the children and families of Mississippi, this expansion would still be on the drawing board.”
The Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower will join the Blair E. Batson Tower and more than double the square-footage of the pediatric hospital space at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Joe Sanderson is the CEO of Laurel-based Sanderson Farms, which is one of the largest poultry producers in the nation.
Sanderson Farms sponsors Mississippi’s PGA TOUR event, the Sanderson Farms Championship, which has raised more than $7.6 million for the hospital since 2013.
“We know the importance of the children’s hospital to the families of Mississippi, and we knew the need for an expansion,” Joe Sanderson said. “This expansion will ensure better outcomes for children, but also better research now and research that hasn’t even been thought of yet. It will bring more doctors to the state, and more jobs.”
The tower is set to open later this fall.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.