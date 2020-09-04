AP source: Suspect in Portland death killed by investigators

Michael Reinoehl is seen during a protest in front of Mayor Ted Wheeler's residence Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Reinoehl, suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland last week, was killed Thursday, Sept. 3, as investigators moved in to arrest him, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press. Reinoehl, 48, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him in Lacey, Wash., the official said. Reinoehl was the prime suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was shot in the chest Saturday night, the official said. (Source: Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP/The Oregonian)