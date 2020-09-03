USM police working to make first football game in COVID era safe

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi Chief of Police Rusty Keyes and his fellow officers will be working hard to keep Golden Eagles football fans safe during Thursday night’s game against South Alabama.
It’s the first college football game at The Rock since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic., and Keyes is reminding fans to follow Gov. Tate Reeves’ COVID-19 safety guidelines.
He says fans should practice social distancing and wear masks when entering M.M. Roberts Stadium. Keyes says fans can remove their masks once they are seated.
He also said all gates to the stadium will be open, which should help with social distancing as fans come to the game.
Keyes said since this is a mid-week game, there should be more students on campus, so he’s reminding drivers to watch out for pedestrians and pay particular attention to areas with crosswalks.
Because of the pandemic, only 9,000 fans are allowed to attend the game.
Kickoff is at 8 p.m.
