Tim’s Two Cents podcast with long-time sports journalist Stan Caldwell

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with former long-time local sports journalist Stan Caldwell.
Caldwell started working the Pine Belt sports scene in 1984 with the Hattiesburg American, primarily working designing the daily sports section. He later became editor for a Lamar County weekly before returning to the American as its lead high school sports reporter.
Caldwell eventually wound up writing his own blog, and over the past year, has broadened the subject matter to an array of interests.
Caldwell talks about co-existing with the coronavirus, sports in the shadow of COVID-19 and diversifying his work during the past year or so.
