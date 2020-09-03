Stretch of U.S. 11 named in honor of late Laurel chief

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – For many years, Tyrone Stewart drove U.S. 11 from his home to check in for his shift at the Laurel Police Department.
Now, motorists driving along a one-mile stretch of Jones County blacktop will be reminded of the man who once served and protected them and their roads.
A section of U.S.11 was designated the “Tyrone Stewart Memorial Highway” Thursday in honor of the former Laurel police chief who passed away the morning of Jan. 28, 2019.
“We recognize Chief Stewart’s legacy with this memorial highway to remind every person that drives down Highway 11 of the difference he made in the city he called home,” Southern Transportation District Commissioner Tom King said in a statement.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, an official dedication ceremony will be held at a later date.
The memorial highway starts at the Magnolia Road intersection and extends south for one mile on U.S. 11.
“The City of Laurel, Jones County and all of Mississippi lost a great man and a great leader when we lost Chief Stewart,” King said. “Although he is no longer with us, his memory will forever be imprinted on the lives of those who had the opportunity to know him.”
Stewart, a Jones County native, worked his way up the LPD ranks before being named police chief in 2011.
