MHP announces 2020 Labor Day enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is set to start the 2020 Labor Day Travel Enforcement Period this weekend.
The enforcement period will begin on Friday, Sept. 3 at 12:01 a.m., and it will end Monday, Sept. 7 at midnight.
MHP will also be a part of Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) as all troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols to combat speeding and distracted driving issues.
In an effort to remove impaired drivers and promote seatbelt usage, MHP will have safety checkpoints set up throughout the holiday period.
During the 2019 Labor Day enforcement period, 131 crashes including three deaths were investigated by MHP, as well as make 216 DUI arrests.
MHP encourages the public to practice proper social distancing and wear masks as the COVID-19 pandemic is still going on, and by working together, MHP will make sure all drivers and families will enjoy the last holiday weekend of the summer and safely make it to their destinations.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.