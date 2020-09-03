MEMA: 5 homes, 3 roads in Jeff. Davis County impacted by Hurricane Laura

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released its second preliminary damage report from Hurricane Laura Thursday, this time including Jefferson Davis County on the list.
According to MEMA, five homes and three roads in the county have been reported as damaged or affected by the storm that made landfall in Louisiana last week as a Category 4 hurricane.
In the first preliminary damage report, Wayne County reported major damage to six roads in the county due to flooding from the storm. The number has remained unchanged in the second preliminary report.
Other counties reporting damage so far are Adams, Alcorn, Sunflower and Warren.
Mississippi was spared the major impacts from Hurricane Laura, but western parts of the state received heavy wind and flooding. An EF-0 tornado was also confirmed in Lafayette County.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.