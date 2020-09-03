Man injured in Hattiesburg shooting

By WDAM Staff | September 3, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 10:08 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating after a Thursday night shooting injured a man.

HPD public information officer Ryan Moore said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of North 31st Avenue just before 9 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening, according to Moore.

No other information was provided.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

