Man injured in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating after a Thursday night shooting injured a man.
HPD public information officer Ryan Moore said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of North 31st Avenue just before 9 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening, according to Moore.
No other information was provided.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
