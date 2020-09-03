Man charged in Hattiesburg shooting that injured one

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged a man in a Thursday morning shooting that injured one person.
HPD public information officer Ryan Moore said 37-year-old Jonathan West, of Hattiesburg, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Officers responded to the shooting at InTown Suites in the 100 block of West Park Drive around 2 a.m.
Moore said officers discovered a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
West was arrested at the scene and booked in the Forrest County Jail.
The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
