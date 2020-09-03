Man charged in Hattiesburg shooting that injured one

Jonathan West was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff | September 3, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 2:56 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged a man in a Thursday morning shooting that injured one person.

HPD public information officer Ryan Moore said 37-year-old Jonathan West, of Hattiesburg, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Officers responded to the shooting at InTown Suites in the 100 block of West Park Drive around 2 a.m.

Moore said officers discovered a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

West was arrested at the scene and booked in the Forrest County Jail.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

