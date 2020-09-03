Jones College, PRCC football schedules set

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The stage is set for Junior College football in Mississippi.
The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference released its schedule on Wednesday, which includes six division games for each team.
Jones College opens its campaign on October 1 against East Central Community College at 7 p.m. in Ellisville. The Bobcats return from a 7-3 season.
Pearl River Community College hosts rival Mississippi Gulf Coast to open its season on October 1 at 7 p.m. Seth Smith enters his first year as the Wildcats head coach.
The annual “Catfight” between Jones and PRCC is set for October 29 at Sim Cooley Field. Here’s a look at the complete schedules for both schools.
Jones College
- 10/1 – vs. East Central (7 p.m.)
- 10/8 – OPEN
- 10/15 – at Hinds Community College (6:30 p.m.)
- 10/22 – at Southwest Mississippi Community College (6:30 p.m.)
- 10/29 – vs. PRCC (7 p.m.)
- 11/5 – at Mississippi Gulf Coast (7 p.m.)
- 11/12 – vs. Copiah-Lincoln (7 p.m.)
Pearl River Community College
- 10/1 – vs. Mississippi Gulf Coast (6:30 p.m.)
- 10/8 – at Copiah-Lincoln (6:30 p.m.)
- 10/15 – vs. East Central (6:30 p.m.)
- 10/22 – OPEN
- 10/29 – at Jones College (7 p.m.)
- 11/5 – vs. Southwest Mississippi Community College (6:30 p.m.)
- 11/12 – at Hinds Community College (6:30 p.m.)
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.