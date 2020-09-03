HPD: Man charged with auto burglary after being caught inside vehicle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man was charged with auto burglary after being arrested in Hattiesburg early Thursday morning.
Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer Ryan Moore said police arrested 21-year-old Zachary Keen in the 100 block of West Park Drive after officers responded to a report of an auto burglary in progress around 4:30 a.m.
Moore said Keen was caught inside a vehicle he was burglarizing.
Officers seized a gun from Keen during the arrest.
Keen was charged with one count of auto burglary and booked in the Forrest County Jail.
