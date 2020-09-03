HPD investigating Wednesday night shooting

According to Ryan Moore, spokesperson for the Hattiesburg Police Department, the shooting was reported around 10 p.m. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Renaldo Hopkins | September 3, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT - Updated September 3 at 11:29 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway after one person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night.

According to Ryan Moore, spokesman for the Hattiesburg Police Department, the shooting was reported around 10 p.m. on Park Avenue.

After the reported shooting, a 34-year-old man arrived at a local hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound. No other information was provided by the victim.

If you have any information on the incident, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

