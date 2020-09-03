HPD investigating Wednesday night shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway after one person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night.
According to Ryan Moore, spokesman for the Hattiesburg Police Department, the shooting was reported around 10 p.m. on Park Avenue.
After the reported shooting, a 34-year-old man arrived at a local hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound. No other information was provided by the victim.
If you have any information on the incident, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
