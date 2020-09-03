Hattiesburg restaurants hoping for game day boost in business

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hub City restaurants are hoping the Southern Miss-South Alabama football game Thursday night will bring in extra business, even though the number of fans at the game will be less than in years past.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Tate Reeves has issued an executive order limiting the number of people who can attend college games in the state to 25% of stadium capacity.
For Southern Miss, that works out to about 9,000 fans for home games at The Rock.
“We’re very excited just to have football,” said Trey Ziegler, co-owner of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in the District at Midtown.
“I think South Alabama is a great game and so far today, it seems to be a buzz out and a lot of people out and about, so hopefully, we get a good crowd tonight.”
Next door at Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, the employees there are also happy that college football is back in Hattiesburg.
“I think it’s just good for everyone in the community, it brings us just a little bit more back to normalcy,” said Colton Arnold, marketing manager for Taziki’s “(This game) won’t bring as many people as it did, but we’re building up to it and I think as the season goes on, we’ll see it get better and not worse.”
Both of these restaurants opened in the District at Midtown in 2018.
