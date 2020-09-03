Hattiesburg man wanted by FCSO in multiple burglaries

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Hattiesburg man wanted for burglary.
According to the sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Michael Oswalt is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries.
Oswalt’s appearance may have changed since the above photo was taken, but he does have several tattoos on his neck and forearm, according to FCSO.
If you have any information regarding Oswalt’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867. You can also submit a tip online at P3tips.com.
