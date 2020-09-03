Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to federal gun charge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – A 30-year-old Hattiesburg man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Michael Bounds entered the plea before Senior United States District Court Judge Keith Starrett.
He was scheduled for sentencing at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2020.
Bounds was found in possession of two firearms, including a 12-gauge shotgun, during a traffic stop on Aug. 24, 2019.
Bounds, who previously had been convicted of multiple felony charges, was indicted on the possession by a felon charge on Jan. 29, 2020.
The Hattiesburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew W. Eichner.
This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and Project Guardian.
EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry and awareness. EJECT stands for “Empower Justice Expel Crime Together.”
PSN is bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.
Project Guardian draws upon the department’s past successful programs to, in main part, reduce gun violence.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.