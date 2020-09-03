Hattiesburg Arts Council prepares for its 50th Anniversary

“Most organizations began around 1969, 1970, through the national endowment for the arts and it was brought into all the different states,” Johnson said. “We had Lita Rogers, who was from here and who was then the director for the arts commission. She really brought Hattiesburg to the forefront in the arts. Not only was she working with the whole state, but she wanted to make sure that were advanced in what we did to bring culture to the people.”