Five Richton football players test positive for COVID-19, team quarantined

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Richton High School football team is now quarantined as five players have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Richton School District Superintendent Clay Anglin, the school believes the cases stem from last Friday night’s football game.
On Monday, a student was tested positive for COVID-19, and shortly after, RHS noticed one student did not come to school and after speaking to the student’s parents, they took him to get tested and results showed that he tested positive for COVID-19.
After confirming two positive cases, RSD began contact tracing the football team, and a total of five football players have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two of the players showed significant symptoms of coronavirus but the other players only showed minor symptoms of being fatigued and a sore throat.
The football team will be quarantined for 14 days.
