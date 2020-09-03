Another sunny, high heat day for the area

We’re starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Today will be mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid-90s. The high humidity will make our heat index feel like 100-103°. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.
Tomorrow will be hot and sunny with highs in the mid-90s. Temperatures will cool down into the 80s as we kick off High School Football tomorrow evening.
Skies will be partly cloudy this weekend. There will be a slight chance of a shower on Saturday and Sunday, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Rain chances will go up early next week as a front swings through the area. Right now, Tuesday and Wednesday look to have the best chance of rain. Temperatures will be cooler with highs only in the upper 80s.
