Wicker, Hyde-Smith call for the abortion pill to be removed from U.S. market

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sen. Roger Wicker and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith are among 20 U.S. senators asking FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn to classify the abortion pill Mifeprex, or mifepristone, as an “imminent hazard to the public health” that poses a “significant threat of danger.”
If Hahn were to do this, the classification would cause the pill to be removed from the U.S. market.
In a letter to Hahn, the Senators wrote that they believe that this “deadly pill” should never have been approved by the FDA and that it has taken “more than 3.7 million preborn lives.”
They also said it has caused, “24 maternal deaths, and resulted in at least 4,195 adverse maternal reactions including hemorrhage, excruciating abdominal pain, and severe life-threatening infections.”
When used, Mifeprex can end a pregnancy that is less than 10 weeks along and can control high blood sugar in some patients.
“To protect vulnerable women and children,” they continued, “we strongly urge the FDA to remove this deadly drug from the U.S. market and exercise its authority under 21 CFR § 2.5, declaring it an ‘imminent hazard to the public health.’”
Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) led the letter, which is available here.
