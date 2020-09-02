Several Wayne County roads damaged from last week’s hurricane

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several road in Wayne County sustained flooding damage after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana last week as a Category 4 storm.
Mississippi was spared from major impacts of the storm, but western parts of the state experienced heavy winds and flooding.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported six roads in Wayne County received damages due to flooding in the area.
Those roads are:
- Coyt Road
- Hayes Nute Road
- Gatlin Road
- Shell Oil Road
- Pleasant Grove Chapparal Road
- Mineral Springs Road
Supervisors are left scrambling for material to repair them, which includes clay dirt that needs to be dry before it can be used properly.
Additionally, an EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Lafayette County just northeast of Oxford, according to the National Weather Service in Memphis.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.