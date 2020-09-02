Rape and burglary suspect arrested in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department arrested a man on rape and burglary charges Monday.
According to LPD, Tyron Brown, 28, was arrested on North Joe Wheeler Avenue.
Brown faces one count of rape from a case that was reported to LPD on Aug. 20, and one count of burglary from the time of his arrest.
Brown had his initial court appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday. His bond was set at $50,000.
Anyone with information about this or any other case can call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or (601) 428-STOP.
