New nonprofit aims to aid storm cleanup efforts in Jones County

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Within the last 10 months, two storms ripped through Jones County, leaving behind hundreds of damaged homes.
“Months down the road people are still without help, some of them haven’t gotten funding through MEMA or FEMA and some of them didn’t have insurance,” said Grant Staples of the Glory House in Laurel.
Grant and Hope Staples run the Glory House and they’ve been helping with storm recovery efforts since the December twister and continued after April’s storms.
“There’s several houses, hundreds actually, that are still destroyed and we help those folks who can’t help themselves,” Staples said.
Staples saw a need for a larger group dedicated to recovery efforts, combining the smaller organizations already based in Jones County, so Restore Jones County was born.
People have already been applying for assistance with the group either online or in person.
“And we just begin to help them build back the things that they need to get on their feet again,” Staples said.
Rena Register of Restore Jones County was stationed at Soso Baptist Church the days after the tornado organizing volunteers and donations.
“There’s still so many needs,” Register said. “We need volunteers, we need people to rebuild houses, a lot of people were either uninsured or under-insured.”
The emphasis of this group is local response to local natural disasters.
“This is our local people who have local needs, and it’s an opportunity for local businesses, organizations and groups to either volunteer or donate financially to help our people get back on their feet,” Staples said.
You can find out ways to help the organization here.
