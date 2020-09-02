Man charged with drug, weapon possession in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man faces several drug and weapon charges after being arrested by the Laurel Police Department Narcotics Division on Monday evening.
Around 3 p.m., 35-year-old Akeem Lofton was arrested in on North 14th Avenue.
Lofton is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1500 feet of a church while in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of MDMA within 1500 feet of a church while in possession of a firearm.
Lofton had his initial court appearance Wednesday in Laurel Municipal Court, where his bond was set at $15,000. Lofton bonded out of jail after the hearing.
Anyone who has information about this or any other case can call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.