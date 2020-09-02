Man charged with drug, weapon possession in Laurel

Man charged with drug, weapon possession in Laurel
Akeem Lofton, 35, was arrested by the Laurel Police Department for several drug and weapon charges. (Source: Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff | September 2, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man faces several drug and weapon charges after being arrested by the Laurel Police Department Narcotics Division on Monday evening.

Around 3 p.m., 35-year-old Akeem Lofton was arrested in on North 14th Avenue.

Lofton is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1500 feet of a church while in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of MDMA within 1500 feet of a church while in possession of a firearm.

Lofton had his initial court appearance Wednesday in Laurel Municipal Court, where his bond was set at $15,000. Lofton bonded out of jail after the hearing.

Anyone who has information about this or any other case can call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.

