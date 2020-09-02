Local mental health expert explains stigma around mental health care

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Suicide can be a topic that is hard to discuss, and officials say that’s part of the problem.
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month is observed in September.
According to the CDC, some communities have faced mental health challenges related to COVID-19. It says 11% of U.S. adults seriously considered suicide in late June of this year. The CDC also says 31% reported anxiety or depression symptoms.
Officials at Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services, Suicide Prevention Awareness Month is important because it helps destigmatize mental health care.
“This is a life or death issue,” said Ted Crawford, a clinical therapist at Pine Grove. “This is big and I don’t know if it gets any bigger than that as far as mental illness goes. So, people don’t want to talk about feelings so extreme that they’re actually thinking about ending their life. They just usually feel a lot of shame about that and they’re afraid that they’re going to be judged and shamed more.”
According to Crawford mental health care can be hard to talk about because it is not visible.
“There is no stigma about going to a physician if you’re having a physical problem, but for some reason, we have this expectation that mentally and emotionally we’re supposed to self-contain and never really need any help,” said Crawford. “And so, I guess probably because you can’t see a mental illness like you can a broken leg.”
He says increased awareness about suicide leads to a better chance of prevention.
For the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, dial 1-800-273-8255.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.