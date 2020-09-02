Late Hattiesburg veteran honored at commemoration of end of WWII

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A late Hattiesburg World War II veteran who was serving on the battleship USS Missouri when the Japanese surrendered on Sept. 2, 1945, was remembered Wednesday during an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of the war.
Arthur C. Albert Sr. was honored in a video tribute during a ceremony at Pearl Harbor, hosted by the World War II 75th Commemoration Committee.
Albert served on the USS Missouri for four years and was one of the last surviving crew members from World War II.
He died in Hattiesburg on June 3, 2020 at the age of 93.
