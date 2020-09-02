Lamar County to repave eight roads in Lumberton community

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In the Love Addition community in Lumberton, the streets are riddled with potholes and other road hazards. That’s why Lamar County is investing more than a quarter-million dollars to repave the roads.
“The roads have been deplorable for years,” said road manager Tommy Jones. “For the last two years, me and Supervisor [Warren] Byrd have been looking at them and discussing them. We’re able to come in and give these folks a road to drive on that’s far better than it’s been since it was built.”
The county is repaving eight roads in the community.
“The roads here are in the city, but the city is also part of the county,” Jones said. ”They pay city and county taxes. Because of the taxes they pay, we want to give our part back and to help them in every way we can and let them know that we don’t forget about them just because they’re in the city.”
Members of the community who drive these roads say they’re excited for the project.
“It’s well overdue. Glad they’re getting it done,” said community member Donald Walker.
The cost of the project is around $280,000.
Piatonia Road, Lake Hillsdale Road, King Avenue, Carver Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, Oak Street, Marshall Avenue and Bay Street will be repaved.
Jones says he hopes to get crews out within the next two weeks.
