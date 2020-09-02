JCSD: Woman wanted for failure to register as sex offender

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.
According to JCSD, 28-year-old Shearea Denise Jefferson has been placed on the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person.
Jefferson was convicted of statutory rape on July 26, 2016 in Forrest County, according to the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry. Her last address listed on the registry is in Laurel.
Mississippi law requires sex offenders to reregister with the Department of Public Safety every 90 days, unless the offender is in compliance with an electronic monitoring program.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jefferson, you are asked to contact JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867. You can remain anonymous.
