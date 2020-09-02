High heat index with mostly sunny skies for Pine Belt

We’re starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Today will be mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid-90s. The high humidity will make our heat index feel like 100-105°. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.
The heat will get cranked up later this week with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices between 100-105°. Skies will be mostly sunny.
This weekend will be a little cooler as hit-or-miss storms return. Highs will be in the low 90s.
A few models are still showing a cold front arriving by the middle of next week. That will give us a good chance of rain when it arrives. The models are still showing much cooler air accompanying that front, but I’m still not on board just yet, giving that all of this is still over 8 days away.
