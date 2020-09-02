FCAHS football team quarantined after positive COVID-19 tests

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Agricultural High School football team has been quarantined after a player and two school employees tested positive for COVID-19.
FCAHS Superintendent Donna Boone said the team has been in quarantine since Monday.
Boone said the school district followed contact tracing guidelines and determined that the entire team, a total of 58 students, had to be sent home.
FCAHS was set to open the season Friday at Bay High School in Bay St. Louis. The game has been canceled, as well as a home game against West Marion High School on Sept. 11.
