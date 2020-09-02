Dirt Cheap begins three-day job fair

Dirt Cheap is holding the job fair at 48 Rawls Springs Loop Road in Hattiesburg. (Source: WDAM)
By Charles Herrington | September 2, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 3:06 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg company has begun a three-day job fair in the hope or adding 100 new employees to the payroll.

Dirt Cheap and its parent company, Channel Control Merchants LLC, is hosting a job fair Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at one of its distribution centers at 48 Rawls Springs Loop Road.

The positions available include warehouse processors and material handlers.

Both full-time and part-time positions are being offered, on both weekdays and weekends.

