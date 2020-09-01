West Jasper superintendent discusses progress of virtual learning

“Part of our challenge is helping our parents help their children, because a lot of our parents have never experienced anything like this, so it’s a work in progress,” Woodrow said. “We’re getting better as we go. It’s not perfect, but everyone is doing the best we can and my teachers are really, really working hard to both to instruct the students in their classroom and then to find time to teach themselves how to use this new technology and to teach their students at home.”