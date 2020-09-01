Water rescue underway on Leaf River

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A water rescue is underway on the Leaf River in Forrest County.
Hattiesburg Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade said crews are working to rescue a man floating in the river on a makeshift raft.
Wade said the raft could be seen from the E Hardy Street bridge connecting Hattiesburg and Petal.
Wade said the man did not appear to be in any immediate danger, but people who were with him before he started floating told first responders he could not swim.
Authorities have suspended the search as of now. Neither the man, nor the raft have been found.
The call came in around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
