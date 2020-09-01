State Sen. Chris McDaniel comments on Jacob Blake shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One state senator took to social media to voice his opinion regarding a recent officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin that sparked protests.
Mississippi State Sen. Chris McDaniel took to Facebook to discuss his views on the police shooting of Jacob Blake. More than a week ago, police shot Blake after a disturbance in Kenosha, Wis.
The shooting left Blake paralyzed. The two officers involved in the shooting remain on administrative leave during the investigation.
Protests and prayer vigils followed across the country. Black Lives Matter supporters say Blake’s shooting is another act of police brutality and sheds more light on the issue of systemic racism.
Merriam-Webster defines racism in three ways- one being “a political or social system founded on racism.”
McDaniel disagrees with the view of Black Lives Matter in his Facebook video, blaming the shooting on Blake’s criminal record and actions.
“Folks, that’s not systemic oppression. That’s a guy who was behaving like a criminal,” said McDaniel. “Was this the result of systemic oppression? Not a chance.”
However, Black Lives Matter Mississippi leaders disagree.
“This is systemic, because once you work in any type of system, no matter if you try to fight the system, you are still part of the system that has been bred and functions off of oppression and racism,” said BLM Mississippi president Reginald Virgil.
Virgil had this message for McDaniel.
“He needs to go into these communities in which the state he lives in and see the reality in which Black and brown people live in and poor white people when it comes to police brutality, when it comes to systemic and institutional issues of racism and oppression,” said Virgil.
