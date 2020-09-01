Right Way to Throw Away Day 2020 coming soon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is partnering with several community agencies to host the Right Way to Throw Away Day next month.
The event will be on Saturday October 3rd, from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
There will be two drop-off locations, at Bobby L. Chain Airport and Lamar County Multipurpose Center.
Due to the pandemic, all participants must remain in their vehicle during the drop-off of items.
Items allowed for donation include: Aerosols, ammonia, anti-freeze, appliances, automobile cleaner, batteries, break fluid, detergents, disinfectants, furniture polish, herbicides, insecticides, motor oils, oil filters, paint, pesticides, tires, computers, laptops, televisions, refrigerators, washers, dryers, and a lot more.
You can go here for more information.
