4 new officers sworn in at Laurel Police Department

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Four new officers were sworn into the Laurel Police Department on Tuesday morning.
Family and friends gathered at Laurel City Hall to see Mayor Johnny Magee swear in Zachary Cook, Lauren Gregory, Raven Naylor and James Parish during a ceremony in the council chambers.
According to Police Chief Tommy Cox, Cook, Naylor and Parish all went through a 16-week training course to join the force.
“They all did very well,” Cox said. “They graduated very high in the police academy. We’re very proud of them. Ms. Gregory came to us already trained, so she’s still on FTO, but won’t be on as long as the other ones, so it’s just great.”
Cox said the department now has 50 officers.
“With two females being sworn in, I believe this is six females we have, which is more than we’ve had at one time. I believe in the history of the department, so it’s great,” Cox said.
He said all four officers will now go through field training.
