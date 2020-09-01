Laurel’s 2020 Loblolly Festival canceled

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street announced Tuesday its annual Loblolly Festival has been canceled this year.
The announcement came in a Facebook post from Laurel Main Street.
In a reply to a comment on the post, Laurel Main Street said the event had been canceled due to “an extreme lack of participation from vendors.”
The Loblolly Festival takes place on the first Saturday of October and usually features vendors, artists, crafters and live music.
The festival celebrated its 10th anniversary last year with more than 200 vendors from several states.
Laurel Main Street said it will still proceed with its annual Scarecrow Harvest.
