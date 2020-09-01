Lamar County School District preps for football season

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves is now allowing schools to have 25% capacity for sporting events.
The Lamar County School District will be starting its first football games this Friday and fans can expect several new changes.
“We want your support,” said superintendent Steven Hampton. “We want you to be at our events, but we have to be safe. Not only for their safety, but for the safety of our students. we’re taking every measure we can to be safe.”
While more people are now allowed into the games, tickets are being pre-sold through GOFAN to abide by the 25% capacity order.
“We want to try to limit the amount of cash and the amount of changing hands,” Hampton said. “If they do not have an account online, we ask that they bring the correct amount of money.”
Masks and social distancing will be encouraged.
“We’re asking our fans to wear masks because you’re in close contact at these events,” Hampton said. “So we’re asking them to wear their mask. That’s for their safety, but also for our students and our athletes and participants as they come in contact with them.”
Hampton says the district wants to do it’s best to give its athletes in every sport a complete season this year.
All the games will be livestreamed by the school.
