Hot temperatures today, heat index to reach 100

Good morning everyone! We’re starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 70s. Today will be partly cloudy and hot with highs in the mid 90s. The high humidity will make our heat index feel like 100-105°. I can’t rule out a stray shower but most of us will stay dry. Temps will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s. The heat will get cranked up later this week with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices between 102-108°. Skies will be mostly sunny.