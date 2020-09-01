Hattiesburg, Petal libraries receive wireless internet upgrade

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg and Petal libraries recently received upgrades to their wireless internet services, thanks to funding through the federal E-Rate program.
As the number of people with laptops has increased, patrons are also increasingly using their cellphones to access the internet, which uses bandwidth and can slow the system down.
The newer equipment is designed to alleviate the problem of bandwidth crowding by balancing the demand.
It’s been six years since the systems have been upgraded.
