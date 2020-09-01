Habitat for Humanity kicks off ‘Change for Change’ campaign

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt has launched it’s newest campaign.
“Change for Change” allows people to donate what they can when they can to the organization. The nonprofit has teamed up with the University of Southern Mississippi’s Center for Community Engagement for this fundraiser.
“The ’Change for Change’ campaign is all about us trying to get those much needed fundraising dollars. We’re asking for change, but we’ll take dollar bills, small checks, we take it all,” said Akwete Muhammad, outreach and marketing director.
Buckets are set up at the Hattiesburg Post Office and throughout the campus of USM.
