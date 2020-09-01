Dirt Cheap looking to hire 100 workers in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dirt Cheap and its parent company, Channel Control Merchants, will be holding a job fair in Hattiesburg this week.
The job fair will take place at the Dirt Cheap distribution center at 48 Rawls Springs Loop Road this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Applicants can show up for on-site interviews from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The company is looking to add 100 jobs to its 700-person workforce in Hattiesburg. Open positions include full-time and part-time shifts.
