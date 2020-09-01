Colonel Steven Maxwell appointed as Director of The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Commissioner of Public Safety Sean Tindell announced today that Colonel Steven Maxwell has been appointed to serve as Director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
Colonel Maxwell is a law enforcement officer with 25 years of public service as an Agent of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
Some of his many management roles with the Bureau include Group Supervisor of Special Operations, Captain of Special Operations, Captain of the Hattiesburg District, Captain of the Jackson Enforcement Team and Major of the Central Region.
Maxwell has received numerous accolades, including the MBN Claude Stuckey Award, awarded for superior record of service.
Maxwell was also the recipient of the MBN Director’s Award, awarded for outstanding performance and contributions in furtherance of the Agency’s mission.
“It is an honor to appoint Colonel Steven Maxwell as the next Director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Colonel Maxwell’s leadership and experience will serve Mississippi well as we work tirelessly to make our communities safer.”
Maxwell is a graduate of the FBI 252nd National Academy Class and served as an adjunct faculty member of William Carey University from 2013-2018.
